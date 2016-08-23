Login Register
Telehouse Europe opens North Two data centre in Docklands

The £135million complex in Poplar, launched in partnership with London Internet Exchange, expands the company’s campus to more than one million sq ft

The North Two data centre in Poplar

Telehouse Europe has launched its £135million North Two data centre in Docklands.

The centre, created in partnership with London Internet Exchange (Linx), measures 258,000 sq ft and adds to Telehouse’s existing 785,000 sq ft of space in Poplar.

North Two will provide direct connections to internet service providers (ISPs) and application service providers (ASPs), carriers, mobile and content providers, enterprises and financial services companies.

Telehouse Europe managing director Hiroyuki Soshi said: “The partnership between Telehouse and Linx has driven innovation and progress in the UK and worldwide, leading to unrivalled connectivity.

“The launch of North Two will further drive the industry to reach new heights and allow businesses to grow exponentially.”

The siting of Linx within the new data centre could help to meet increased demand for low-latency data flow, or for high volume traffic exchange.

The not-for-profit organisation operates internet exchange points in London, Manchester, Edinburgh and Cardiff in the UK, and in North Virginia in the USA.

Its traffic has been travelling through the Telehouse campus since it was opened in 1990.

Linx chief executive John Souter said: “Our relationship with Telehouse goes back more than 20 years and it has enabled us to transform London’s Docklands into one of the world’s leading global internet hubs.

“This partnership is only going to grow in importance, with the new facility delivering greater connectivity and capacity as internet traffic continues to grow.”

