A group of teenagers who stabbed a policeman in Bow had threatened a motorist with a knife minutes earlier.

The 40-year-old officer was attacked in an alleyway near the Bow Bells Pub in Bow Road at about 9.20pm on Tuesday, November 22. He was knifed three times and left with serious but not life threatening injuries.

Police said 20 minutes earlier the group had drawn a blade on a driver as he sat in his parked car in Purdy Street near to Devons Road DLR station. He was not injured.

Detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command have issued a fresh appeal for information about the group who arrived in the area via DLR, getting off at Bow Church Station.

The officer encountered the group of three males and one female, believed to be in their late teens, while on duty in plain clothes. One of the males started a verbal row with the officer who was then stabbed at least three times. The group then ran off.

The London Air Ambulance and London Ambulance Service attended and the officer from the Specialist Crime and Operations Unit was taken to an east London hospital where he remains in a non-life threatening condition.

A 17-year-old male arrested later that evening on suspicion of attempted murder has been bailed until a date in late January 2017.

Detective Chief Inspector Gary Holmes, who is leading the investigation, said: “I’d like to hear from any witnesses who saw or heard something that may help us catch the people responsible for attacking this police officer.

“At this stage we have established that the group of four youths had arrived in the area via the DLR, getting off at Bow Church Station. The group was made up of three males and one female. Did you see them leaving the station or in the surrounding area?

“We do not believe that the group were aware that the man they attacked was a police officer, but that one of the males in the group started a verbal row with the officer which culminated in him being stabbed at least three times.

“The officer remains in hospital in a serious condition, recovering from his injuries.

“I would like to appeal directly to the group responsible for the attack and urge them to contact police and hand themselves in.

Police have also appealed for witnesses to the incident involving the motorist.

Anyone with information concerning either incident should call police on 020 8345 1572 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.