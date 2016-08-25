Login Register
My account
Logout
Subscriptions Make sure you get The Wharf every week
Business Awards Find out about our special evening
Trending West Ham United FC Canary Wharf Tower Hamlets Greenwich

Teenagers take to canoes to clear up Limehouse Cut

The group from Spotlight creative hub in Poplar hauled 15 bags of rubbish out of the waterway in a project with the Canal and River Trust

The young people paddle their way down Limehouse Cut

A group of teenagers have taken to canoes to help clear the Limehouse Cut of litter.

There was no messing about in boats on this watery excursion as the group from Spotlight creative hub in Poplar set about collecting 15 bags of rubbish.

The 12-strong team of 16-17-year-olds paddled their way along a mile stretch from Limehouse basin to Bartlett Park picking up items along the way including cans, two tennis rackets and a ball.

The clean-up mission on Wednesday, August 17 was organised with the Canal and River Trust – the charity that cares for the waterway – and Moo Canoes based in Limehouse Basin.

The Trust and Spotlight have partnered for the pilot project with the aim of getting more young people involved with their waterways so they can learn about the environmental importance of the water, as well as the activities and water sports it offers.

Hard at work

The trust’s youth volunteer coordinator Marlon Gibbins said: “We’re really grateful to the young people from Spotlight for coming out and helping us clean the canal. We have a really dedicated group of volunteers working with us on the stretch, but this is the first time we have worked with a local young people here in the same way.

“It was great to see their enthusiasm. The young people were particularly interested in the conservation of the waterways, asking questions about the wildlife and how we can better recycle objects that we pick out of the canal.

“It was great to see them get involved with the team from Moo Canoes too, as canoeing offers a unique opportunity to experience the waterways.

“We are in the process of developing our youth programme along the Limehouse Cut and look forward to involving young people in many of the projects along the canal here in east London.”

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf .

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook .

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Corbyn can’t take Labour into Government after Brexit vote says Poplar and Limehouse MP

Jim Fitzpatrick believes his party’s leader is not the right man for the job after the EU referendum outcome results in a flood of resignations by shadow cabinet ministers

Related Tags

Places
Limehouse
Poplar

Most Read in News

  1. Jubilee Line
    Jubilee line Night Tube service to begin in October
  2. Greenwich
    Fire-devastated Studio 338 launches campaign to reopen
  3. South Quay
    See Westfield tycoon’s yacht sail into Canary Wharf
  4. Property
    Bridget Jones’ flat would now cost 240% more than when it featured in the film
  5. River crossings
    Silvertown Tunnel campaigners are counting down the days

Most Recent in News

Most Read on the Wharf

  1. West Ham United FC
    West Ham sign Swiss star Edmilson Fernandes
  2. Food & Drink
    33 places to eat and drink around Canary Wharf that match your mood
  3. Greenwich
    Fire-devastated Studio 338 launches campaign to reopen
  4. London City Airport
    London City Airport first to play music during security search
  5. East London
    Why hedonism can be dangerous, by ex-party girl Sadie Frost
The Mirror

Journalists

Giles Broadbent
Editor
Jon Massey
Deputy Editor
Alex McIntyre
Senior Reporter
Laura Enfield
Senior Reporter