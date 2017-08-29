Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager shot dead in Stratford had been due to fly to LA this week to finish his training as a cadet flight sergeant.

Abdul Mayanja, 19, was gunned down in Well Street on his way to a friend’s barbecue.

The cadet flight sergeant was scheduled to move to Los Angeles this week to finish training, his devastated family told the Standard .

His father Kidza said his son had been “destined to fly in the RAF” after starting his training at 14 at 338 West Ham Squadron air cadets.

The business consultant, 58, said: “He was a beacon of light to our family and community.

“Our boy went to a barbecue and never came home. The killer is still out there. We want justice but no more bloodshed. We don’t want any other family to feel the pain we have to feel.”

Speaking at their family home in Plaistow his mother said they were so proud of their son and that Abdul “showed so much potential in everything he tried to do”.

A Gofundme page started in is memory has so far raised £700.

Police were called to Well Street at 10.40pm on Friday, August 25 to reports of shots fired.

Armed officers and London Ambulance Service attended and Abdul was taken to an east London hospital where he later died.

A post-mortem examination and formal identification will take place in due course.

Detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command are investigating and have appealed for witnesses to come forward..

Detective Chief Inspector Will Reynolds, who is leading the enquiry, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses or anyone with any information about the attack on Abdul to contact our incident room.

“We know he left his home address in his car at around 10pm and was then found injured by officers at 10.40pm, so we are keen to establish who he was with and his movements during that time.

“We know from information we have been provided with so far that he may have been in the company of two women, described as black.

“If you are those women we want to hear from you.

“I understand that they maybe scared or reluctant to come forward but it is vital that we hear from them.”

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Any witnesses, or anyone with any information, should contact the incident room on 020 8721 4005.

To give information anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

