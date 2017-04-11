Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager shot dead in North Woolwich has been named as Karim Samms.

The 16-year-old was gunned down in Roebourne Way, just before 10.45pm on Friday, April 7.

Paramedics fought to save him but he died from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Detectives from the Met’s Homicide and Major Crime Command have launched a murder investigation and are appealing for witnesses and information about the shooting.

They have not ruled out a connection with a second shooting which happened later that day in Claremont Close.

A man in his early 20s, was found with a gunshot injury and taken to an east London hospital where he remains in a stable condition; his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police said they are working to establish the circumstances that led to the shootings and whether they are linked.

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information should contact the police incident room on 020 345 3715 or via Twitter @MetCC

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook