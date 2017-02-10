Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager has been convicted for supplying the drug ecstasy to a girl who died after a night out at The O2.

A-level student Emily Lyon, 17, of Kingston, was taken ill after the Red Bull Culture Clash at the North Greenwich venue in June 2016. She later died in hospital while other people fell ill at the music battle event.

Luke Villars, 18, of High Drive, New Malden, was given a one-year suspended sentence after pleading guilty at Woolwich Crown Court to four counts of supplying Class A drugs in the Esher area of Surrey.

He was given a four-month curfew with electronic monitoring and 80 hours unpaid work.

Police established that Emily had purchased MDMA from Villars on June in the Esher area of Surrey. An inquest into her death will be held on February 17.

(Photo: Justgiving)

Greenwich Borough Commander Chief Supt Simon Dobinson said: “This tragic case highlights the very real risks involved in both taking and supplying these types of drugs.

“In this instance, we have seen the most devastating of consequences – a young girl losing her life needlessly; and family and friends having to adjust to changes in their lives which were never expected and which no one should have to experience.

“Villars clearly believed his culpability ended when he supplied the drugs; but he has been held to account for his actions.”

At the time of her death, father Steve Lyon said : “Emily was a wonderful, vibrant young lady. She was a loving daughter and a caring sister, who was much adored by her vast circle of friends.”