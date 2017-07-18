Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager has been charged with attacking a man and a woman with acid in Mile End.

Police and paramedics were called to Burdett Road at 2.13am on Tuesday, July 4, to reports that a group of men had attacked a 40-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man with a noxious substance.

Both victims required hospital treatment for burns and were subsequently discharged.

Mustafa Ahmed, 19, of Musberry Street, Stepney, was charged with wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH) and attempted wounding with intent to do GBH on Monday, July 17, after being arrested the day before.

He is set to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, July 18.

A 19-year-old man arrested on suspicion of GBH on Thursday, July 13, has been released.

An 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old man arrested on suspicion of GBH on Sunday, July 16, have also been released while police investigations continue.

The Mayor Of Tower Hamlets, John Biggs, released a statement after the Burdett Road attack where he condemned the use of acid as “a vicious and inhuman crime” and said the council would look urgently at what additional resources it could offer police to help tackle the rising number of attacks.

