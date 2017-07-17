Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager has been charged with 15 offences after five moped drivers were attacked with acid during one evening in east London.

The attacks took place in Haggerston, Shoreditch, Stoke Newington, Clapton and Islington between 10.25pm and 11.37pm on Thursday, July 13. Two mopeds were also stolen from victims.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested in Kingsbury Road, Dalston, in the early hours of Friday, July 14.

He was charged the next day with possession of an item to discharge a noxious substance, five counts of attempted grievous bodily harm (GBH), one count of GBH with intent, three counts of robbery, four counts of attempted robbery and one count of handling stolen goods.

He is due to appear at Stratford Youth Court on Monday, July 17.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested in Stoke Newington on Friday, July 14 on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and robbery. He has been released on bail until early August.

The most serious of the assaults saw a corrosive substance thrown into a 24-year-old man’s face leaving him with life-changing injuries during a robbery in Cazenove Road, Stoke Newington, at around 11.18pm.

Police had already received reports of a robbery in Hackney Road, at its junction with Queensbridge Road in Haggerston at 10.25pm that evening.

A 32-year-old moped rider had stopped when another moped carrying two men pulled up alongside. The pair threw a corrosive substance in the rider’s face and stole his moped before fleeing.

Then, two more men, a 44-year-old in St Paul’s Road, Islington, at 10.49pm and a 52-year-old in Shoreditch High Street at 11.05pm, had corrosive substances thrown in their faces.

All three were treated in hospital for their injuries.

The fifth attack, reported at 11.37pm, involved another moped robbery, this time in Chatsworth Road, Clapton. A 33-year-old rider had liquid sprayed in his face while in traffic by two men on another moped who stole his bike and then fled.

He was also treated in hospital after making his way home and reporting the attack to police.

The investigation into the five attacks is ongoing.

Anyone with information or footage of the attacks should contact police on 101. To give information anonymously, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

