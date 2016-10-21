Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of terror offences in relation to the bomb scare at North Greenwich station.

The Press Association reported that armed police detained the individual outside Holloway Road station in north London on Friday, October 21.

Reportedly a taser was discharged during the arrest but no shots were fired.

In a statement, the police said: “The 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation and instigation of terrorism acts, under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000. He has been taken to a London police station where he remains in custody.”

The arrest comes after a controlled detonation was carried out on a device found on a train at the station near The O2 on Thursday, October 20.

British Transport Police were called to the scene after the discovery on Thursday morning when staff found the item on a train.

The station was then closed, suspending train and bus services, before the detonation was carried out.

The Met said: “The Met and BTP have been working tirelessly since the item was found to follow up all potential leads.

“Officers are keeping an open mind regarding any possible motive. They are not looking for anyone else in relation to this investigation at this stage.”

Police urged anyone who saw anything suspicious on the train or who has any information to call the anti-terrorist Hotline on 0800 789 321.

