A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after five men were attacked with acid in 90 minutes in east London.

One man was left with life-changing injuries and two mopeds were stolen during the spate of violence on Thursday, July 13. Police said the attacks were linked.

The most serious of the assaults saw a corrosive substance thrown into a man’s face leaving him with life-changing injuries during a robbery in Cazenove Road, Stoke Newington, at around 11.18pm.

Police had already received reports of a robbery in Hackney Road, at its junction with Queensbridge Road in Haggerston at 10.25pm that evening.

A 32-year-old moped rider had stopped when another moped carrying two men pulled up alongside. The pair threw a corrosive substance in the rider’s face and stole his moped before fleeing.

Then, two more men, in Upper Street Islington, at 10.49pm and Shoreditch High Street at 11.05pm, had corrosive substances thrown in their faces.

All three were treated in hospital for their injuries.

The fifth attack, reported at 11.37pm, involved another moped robbery, this time in Chatsworth Road, Clapton. A rider had liquid sprayed in his face while in traffic by two men on another moped who stole his bike and then fled.

He was also treated in hospital after making his way home and reporting the attack to police.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and robbery. He remains in custody in east London.

The night of acid-related violence comes after a spate of similar attacks in east London.

On Wednesday, June 21, cousins Resham Khan and Jameel Muhktar suffered life-changing injuries when acid was poured over them as they sat in traffic in Beckton.

(Image: Go Fund Me)

Just over a week later, on Thursday, June 29, a man was attacked with a noxious substance – believed to be bleach – and had his car stolen in Shadwell.

And on Tuesday, July 4, a 40-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man were attacked with a corrosive substance by a group of men in Mile End.

Anyone with information or footage of the attacks should contact officers on 101.

To give information anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit their website.

