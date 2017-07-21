Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The stabbing of a teenage boy in Brick Lane is being treated as attempted murder.

The 17-year-old was found at 4.20pm on Friday, July 14, in the popular tourist hot spot, having been attacked and wounded with a knife.

He was taken to an east London hospital where he remains in a stable condition. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The day after, police arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the attack but subsequently released him. Officers have now launched an appeal for witnesses.

Detectives would like to speak to anyone who was in Brick Lane or the surrounding area at the time of the attack, or anyone who might have any information about what happened.

Those with any information should contact Tower Hamlets police on 020 7275 4602 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via its website .

