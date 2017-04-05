Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenage girl narrowly escaped death after being violently stabbed in the back as she fled from a attempted robbery in East Ham.

The 17-year-old had just left a friend’s house in Boundary Road and was walking towards the shops on Central Park Road at 8.15pm on Saturday, February 18.

As she reached the junction at Ladysmith Avenue the man confronted her and demanded her mobile phone and cash.

The victim tried to escape but as she ran away felt a blow to her back.

It was only after noticing blood on her clothing that she realised she had been stabbed.

Luckily her boyfriend was only just minutes away when she contacted him and he took her to an east London hospital where she was later transferred to a specialist hospital for treatment.

She was discharged a few days later to continue her recovery at home.

Detectives in Newham are now appealing for information and witnesses to help trace her attacker.

He is described as an Asian male around 18-19 years old, approximately 5ft 9ins tall with a black beard.

He was wearing a black North Face jacket and grey Nike jogging bottoms.

Detective Constable Adrian Topps from Newham CID said: “This was an unprovoked attack that has left a young girl with serious injuries.

“The attack could have quite possibly resulted in her losing her life.

“The suspect needs to be caught. We are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who has information about the attack to contact us so we can bring the culprit to justice.”

Anyone with should contact Newham CID on 0208 217 5820 or 101, or via Twitter @MetCC.

Or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook