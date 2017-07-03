Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenage girl has died as she attempted to escape from a burning building in Mile End.

The girl, believed to be 17, died from her injuries after apparently jumping from a fourth floor window.

A video posted to social media, which The Wharf has chosen not to share, shows the strength of the flames burning in the flat before a figure suddenly plummets to the ground.

The identity of the figure has not been confirmed.

Police confirmed a girl was found outside the property and pronounced dead at the scene.

A team of 21 firefighters and four fire engines were called to the maisonette in St Paul's Way at 5.45am on Monday, July 3.

(Photo: Atikur Rahman)

Crews wearing breathing apparatus managed to rescue a man from a fourth floor bedroom.

He and two other adults who had left the maisonette before the firefighters arrived were taken to hospital by paramedics.

A further 50 people left other flats and maisonettes above the row of shops before the fire brigade arrived.

The fire damaged around half of the maisonette on the third and fourth floors of the building and was under control by 7.04am.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

