Suspected shoplifter arrested at Maplin in Canary Wharf

Police are called to the store in Cabot Place following reports of a man detained by security staff

The police vehicles parked on North Colonnade

A 51-year-old man has been arrested in Canary Wharf on suspicion of shoplifting in Maplin.

Met Police were called to the electronics store at Cabot Place East at approximately 12.30pm on Wednesday, August 31.

This was after receiving reports of a man who was detained by security staff at the shop on Upper Level One .

Two police cars and a police van arrived in Canary Wharf, parking outside Cabot Place on North Colonnade before officers went inside.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers attended and the man, 51, was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting. He was taken to an east London hospital for treatment to a head injury and has been discharged.

“He remains in police custody at an east London police station.”

Enquiries into the incident are continuing.

