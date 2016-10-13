Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police in Greenwich have arrested 15 people after carrying out a series of raids to tackle the supply of class A drugs in the borough.

The dawn raids took place on Wednesday, October 12 and officers arrested the individuals on suspicion of being involved in the supply of drugs.

The operation in Greenwich is part of the wider police work across London that has led to motor assets including vehicles, £30,000 cash and other property being seized.

Greenwich Borough commander Simon Dobinson said: “This has been a very successful operation, which has seen a large number of people arrested for being involved in the supply of Class A drugs.

“We want to reassure the public that dealing drugs in the Royal Borough Of Greenwich will not be tolerated. Drug dealers are harmful to our communities and take advantage of vulnerable people. They wreck lives.

“This operation and others like it disrupt the dealers and dent their ability to continue in their criminal activity.

“The arrest of these people has been achieved not only through police investigation, but also through the intelligence received from the community who we are indebted to.”

Nine arrests were made in Woolwich, with one each in Charlton, Greenwich, Ilford, Forest Gate, Bexleyheath and Annerley.

Anyone who has any information on criminal activity should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

