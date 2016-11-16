Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

London students visited Canary Wharf to learn how to exchange commodities and shares as they experienced the buzz of the trading floor at Citibank .

More than 40 pupils from schools in Camden, Dagenham, the Isle Of Dogs and Hayes took part in a simulation trading game that taught them how to make as much money as possible.

Hannah Hughes, history teacher and head of year 12 at Harlington School in Hayes, said: “Having an opportunity like this will show my students that professional jobs can be exciting and raise their aspirations for what they may be able to achieve in the future.”

The day was organised by charity Teach First as part of Citi’s E For Education campaign that raises funds for seven education charities around the world.

Teach First deputy director of development Katy Miller said: “Our teachers tell us that days like this really show their students how important maths is for their future careers.”

SkillForce, an education charity using the experiences of ex-service personnel, was also involved in the visit.

Its chief executive Ben Slade said: “These experiences provide a valuable insight into the character attributes that they will need for work and life and we would like to thank Citi for their support.”

