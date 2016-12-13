Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

London commuters are facing travel chaos as Southern train drivers begin a three-day strike.

Members of the Aslef union walked out in a row over plans to roll out driver-only operated train services.

No trains will operate on Tuesday, December 13 or Wednesday, December 14. A further 24-hour strike is set for Friday.

Southern has warned passengers “not attempt to travel” during the strike actions and to expect severely reduced and disrupted services every day while this action is in place.

Some stations have been deserted however others have been rammed with commuters trying to get to work.

On Monday an attempt by Southern’s parent company Govia Thameslink Rail (GTR) to block the strike in the Court of Appeal failed. Judges dismissed claims it infringed rights under European law.

The RMT is also embroiled in a dispute with over the role of conductors and in total nine days of strike action are planned between December 13 and January 14.

Both strikes revolve around the introduction of drive-only services across the Southern network which would see the driver open and close the doors instead of a conductor.

Train drivers’ union Aslef has said the system is unsafe and gives the driver just two seconds to check 24 sets of doors.

But Southern said there is no evidence drive-only trains are unsafe.

Southern planned strike dates

00:01 Tuesday 13 December to 23:59 Wednesday 14 December (Aslef)

00:01 Friday 16 December to 23:59: Friday 16 December (Aslef)

00:01 Monday 19 December to 23:59 Tuesday 20 December (RMT)

00:01 Saturday 31 December to 23:59 Monday 2 January (RMT)

00:01 Monday 9 January to 23:59: Saturday 14 January (Aslef)

