TfL has warned road users of likely disruption for the first of a series of strikes by Woolwich Ferry workers, bringing the service to a halt on Friday (January 27).

The Unite and GMB unions have gone ahead with their to strike in a dispute with Briggs Marine, which operates the service. The unions are claiming that a culture of bullying and harassment has prompted the action supported by the majority of the union workforce. The company says it "does not recognise" the union's portrayal of working conditions.

TfL’s director of operations for surface transport Peter Blake said: “We hope a solution can be reached during the talks that are planned.”

The service has been experiencing a number of disruptions in recent days – but these were due to the fog. Now commuters can expect disruptions every Friday for the next 12 weeks.

TfL advice

Road users who would normally cross the river by ferry are advised to use the Blackwall Tunnel (height limit of 4 metres or 13 feet) or to check the TfL website www.tfl.gov.uk/ferry-strike for further travel advice.

TfL will be providing real-time roads information from @TfLTrafficNews so that drivers can keep up to date with the latest traffic conditions.

Pedestrians who would normally catch the ferry are advised to use the pedestrian tunnels at either Woolwich or Greenwich, both of which have lifts, depending on their destination.