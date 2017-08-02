Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A street next to Stratford station has been named the least safe place to park a car in London.

According to data from Co-Op Insurance , 46 vehicle-related crimes were reported in Meridian Square in the six months to July – more than anywhere else in the capital.

The level of crime in the east London street is considerably greater than the locations with the second and third highest levels of car crime, namely Welbeck Street in Marylebone (28 offences) and Greenwell Street in Fitzrovia (27 offences) respectively.

The car crime hotspots have been revealed by an interactive tool launched by Co-Op Insurance.

Park Smart allows users to enter a postcode from anywhere across England and Wales to see the risk level in each area of vehicle theft, vandalism and theft from vehicles based on data from the Home Office.

Co-Op Insurance director of products James Hillon said: “Year on year we see a 20% increase in car thefts across the UK.

“Our tool will allow drivers to make safer choices about parking and in turn help to keep communities safe.”

As well as parking in safe areas, the insurance company advises drivers to park near other cars with wheels turned towards surrounding vehicles or the curb, to park near main roads, shops or restaurants if possible and to use a steering lock.

Bags, coats and any paperwork revealing identifying information should also be kept out of sight.

The top 10 car crime hotspots in London

1. Meridian Square, Stratford

2. Welbeck Street, Marylebone

3. Greenwell Street, Fitzrovia

4. Carrington Street, Mayfair

5. Tempelhof Avenue, Brent Cross

6. Wennington Road, Rainham

7. Parker Mews, Holborn

8. Shortlands, Hammersmith

9. Onslow Road, New Malden

2. Glover Drive, Walthamstow

