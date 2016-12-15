Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Stormtroopers were seen marching through Canary Wharf station as they enforced the will of the galactic empire to promote Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

The white-armoured soldiers were seen parading through the Docklands estate as they hit commuter hotspots across London to celebrate the eagerly anticipated film , which was released today.

This isn’t the first time characters from the movie have been spotted in the area, as part of it was filmed at the busy Tube station, a scene that reportedly appears towards the end of the film.

Some reacted with good humour and took to Twitter to voice their concerns about the amount of empire activity going on in the capital.

Posting the pictures taken this morning, Danny Embargo said: “Canary Wharf, a wretched hive of scum and villainy if I ever knew one.”

The film is available to see at both Everyman Cinema at Crossrail Place and Cineworld at West India Quay .

