Staffing “from first train to last” must be maintained at Canada Water Overground station , London Assembly member Caroline Pidgeon has demanded.

She has sought assurances from the Mayor Sadiq Khan and TfL that there will be no attempt to trim resources at stations where the Tube and Overground staff both operate.

She made the demand after Jonathan Fox, TfL’s director of London rail, issued a statement saying: “We, along with Arriva Rail London, are assessing how to ensure appropriate staffing levels to deliver high quality customer service at interchange stations where both London Overground and London Underground staff are present. These discussions are continuing and no decisions have been made.”

Ms Pidgeon, a Liberal Democrat and chair of the transport committee, said: “Having staff present at every London Overground station, from the first to last train, is central to its high level of service and success. The policy ensures the stations are safe and accessible for everyone, including disabled people who can use a ‘turn up and go’ service.

“If the Mayor really wants to ensure the London Overground model is extended he should ensure its unique selling point is defended. The policy of staffing every London Overground station throughout the day is its jewel in the crown.

“Any ideas about ending the policy of all day staffing at any London Overground stations should be categorically rejected.”

The plans under consideration would affect West Brompton, Highbury & Islington and Canada Water and would be contrary to a pledge dating back to 2007 that promised “staff at every station at all times when services are running”.

Mayor Khan had also pledged in December that support would be maintained before Mr Fox made his announcement of a review.

