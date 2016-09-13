Login Register
St Katharine Docks hosts Classic Boat Festival 2016

The annual event puts on a display of more than 40 vintage sailing and motor yachts alongside a range of waterside attractions

Vintage boats moored in the docks

More than 40 vintage sailing and motor yachts were on display as the eighth annual Classic Boat Festival took place at St Katharine Docks .

Families and friends flocked to the central London marina on Saturday, September 10 and Sunday, September 11 to look at the floating marvels while enjoying the waterside attractions.

Visitors were able to chat to the boat owners and climb on board, with vessels including Little Dunkirk Shops, Havengore, The Massey Shaw and Portwey.

The docks also hosted the Blue Ribbon village with MBNA Thames Clippers, The Thames Rockets, The PLA and Blue Lamp Afloat taking part, with Moo Canoes offering free taster sessions.

Other highlights included a wide range of leading waterside restaurants, including Tom’s Kitchen, Bravas Tapas and White Mulberries,St Katharine Docks World Food Market, and stalls and family activities on Marble Quay.

Live music was provided by the National Youth Jazz Orchestra, Barnet Hill Life Boat Crew sea shanty singers, The Salts and London 2012 opening ceremony performers Pandemonium Drummers.

The festival is a core highlight of the Totally Thames celebration , a month-long season of river-related events taking place along the Thames.

Previous Articles

How the Thames can play its part right now

With roads full of lorries and air full of pollution, the answer might be staring us in the face. The Port Of London Authority thinks so

Related Tags

Places
River Thames
London

