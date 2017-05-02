Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An endurance sports website has been crowned victorious over their corporate neighbours after a pop-up triathlon was held in Canary Wharf.

Competitors from the Let’s Do This website raced their way to glory and beat over 50 other teams by covering a total of 4595 metres as they swam for three minutes, cycled for four minutes and ran for three minutes on a treadmill.

Last year’s winners Credit Suisse were beaten into second place with a grand total of 4,558 metres, with a team from Adelphi Capital coming in third after managing 4,515 metres.

As well as receiving a trophy, Let’s Do This were awarded a charity gift of £1,000 which they chose to donate to Macmillan Cancer Support . The not-for-profit event has so far raised a total of £6,000 for the charity.

Let’s Do This team leader Sam Browne said: “What an epic event!

“Massive respect to our team for smashing it on the day, they saved me from totally killing myself on the treadmill.

“We were delighted to be able to support Macmillan with the win and all the inspiring work they do. The charity is close to the heart of a couple of our team, and we also totally fell in love with their volunteers who cheered relentlessly and impartially throughout the whole event.

“Huge thanks to all the team at Castle Triathlon Series , we’ll definitely be back in the City next year to defend the title!”

The Pop Up City Triathlon was based in Montgomery Square from Monday, April 24 until Thursday, April 27. The event is organised by Castle Triathlon Series in partnership with Novotel London Canary Wharf, Macmillan Cancer support and KPMG.

