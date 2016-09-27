Login Register
Southwark police search for missing man and woman

Officers are concerned for the wellbeing of Rachal Chagger from Rotherhithe and Syed Hossain from Streatham

Rachel Chagger and Syed Hossain

Police in Southwark are appealing for the public’s help in locating a missing man and woman.

Officers are trying to locate 30-year-old Rachel Chagger from Rotherhithe and 37-year-old Syed Hossain from Streatham.

Rachel was last seen at 11.35pm on Thursday, September 22 when she said she was going to Canary Wharf to see her friends but she never returned home and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

It is believed that she is with Syed, who was last seen at his home on Tuesday, September 20 at around 9pm.

Rachel is described as white, around 5ft 4incs tall, skinny and with shoulder length blonde hair.

She was wearing a black Nike top, black leggings, gold trainers and was carrying a cream coloured bag.

Syed is described as Asian, around 5ft 9ins with a stocky build, weighing approximately 18 stone, with collar length dark hair.

He was last seen wearing green trousers, grey t-shirt and black/navy jacket.

Police are concerned for the safety and wellbeing of the pair and have asked people to keep an eye out in Crystal Palace, Streatham and Wandsworth.

Anyone who sees either Rachel or Syed, or anyone who knows of their whereabouts, should contact Southwark police on 101.

