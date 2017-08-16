Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A tarmac machine on fire in Leyton has caused black smoke to pour over parts of east London.

The fire in Lea Bridge Road took hold shortly after 1pm on Wednesday, August 16. The London Fire Brigade were still tackling the fire at 2pm.

The fire service confirmed they had received several 999 calls regarding the blaze, which was visible for miles around. The service originally believed the fire was in Hackney, before confirming the location as Leyton.

Users on social media reported seeing the blaze from areas including Canary Wharf, Stratford and Hackney.

Three fire engines and 15 firefighters were called to tackle the blaze.

Transport for London said traffic on Lea Bridge road was not affected by the fire.

