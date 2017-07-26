Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A fire in the Royal Docks in Silvertown has been seen for miles around after smoke filled the sky.

Around 35 members of the public alerted the fire service to the blaze on the site of the Millennium Mills at 9.20pm on Tuesday, July 25.

Despite the large amount of smoke, the fire was confined to a portable cabin containing office furniture.

The historic Mills, which are set for a £12 million restoration as part of the Silvertown Partnership regeneration programme, are not believed to be damaged.

Four fire engines and 21 firefighters tackled the blaze, with officers attending from Stratford, East Ham, Plaistow and Millwall.

The fire was under control by 10.07pm. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

