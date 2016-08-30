Silvertown Tunnel backed by London Chamber Of Commerce And Industry

The London Chamber Of Commerce And Industry has backed the Silvertown Tunnel, claiming that it would “unlock the potential of east London”.

The business organisation supported the controversial project, which would see a tunnel built under the river Thames to link the Greenwich Peninsula with Silvertown , by registering as an interested party.

The chamber has long advocated the need for more river crossings in east London and also believes that others are needed at Gallions Reach and Belvedere.

East London Chamber of Commerce And Industry chairman Janette Withey said: “We believe more fixed river crossings are crucial in order that London can reduce congestion and keep up with a growing population.

“A new tunnel at Silvertown will help unlock the potential of east London and benefit London as a whole.

“This is not just a transport project but can underpin further regeneration.”

