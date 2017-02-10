Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A cyclist has been killed following a collision with a lorry in the Docklands, closing another week of devastating fatal accidents on London’s roads.

Three people have now been killed in four days – the latest at Knights Road, Silvertown, beneath the DLR line on Thursday (February 9) at lunchtime.

A male cyclist, in his early 30s, was found suffering from serious injuries and died at the scene.

Simon Munk, of the London Cycling Campaign, said: “We are absolutely distraught and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victims.

“We think it’s very important now that the mayor and his team and the new walking and cycling commissioner press on urgently with making London safer for cycling.”

Two cyclists died within hours of each other on Monday. Young architect Karla Roman was the second to die after she was struck by a coach. The 32-year-old architect was struck less then half a mile from where she worked in Whitechapel.

Miss Roman’s cousin Sabrine, speaking to the Evening Standard from Bento Goncalves in south-eastern Brazil, said: “We have no words – we are so sad that we won’t see her beautiful smile again.”

Hours earlier newlywed Anita Szucs, 30, died after a suspected hit and run crash in Edmonton.

The London Cycling Campaign have called on Mayor of London Sadiq Khan to work harder on improving streets to make them safer for cyclists and pedestrians.

Meanwhile, campaign group Stop Killing Cyclists is planning a protest outside the Treasury on Horseguards Parade on Saturday (February 11) demanding more money for transport spending.

