A taxi driver has pleaded guilty to raping a woman and sexually assaulting two others when they passed out after getting into his cab after nights out in Shoreditch.

Jahir Hussain, 37, admitted eight charges relating to three different women on the first day of his trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Monday, May 15.

The first victim woke up in his car in a residential street on October 21, 2016, with no memory of getting there. She realised her jeans and belt had been cut before Hussain groped and assaulted her.

Hussain admitted raping her twice, as well as one count of sexual assault and one count of assault by penetration.

His second victim thought she was getting into an Uber she had booked after a night out on December 2, 2016.

She fell asleep and woke up to find him kissing her mouth and fiddling with his trousers as if he was doing up his buttons. Hussain admitted sexual assault and fraud by false representation.

His third victim was picked up later on December 2. She woke up at 5.45am with Hussain touching her legs and lifting up her dress.

Her tights and knickers had been partly cut off her body in a similar way to the first victim’s jeans and belt. Hussain admitted one count of sexual assault and one count of battery with intent to commit a sexual offence.

Reviewing lawyer for London CPS, Catherine Wear, said: “Hussain preyed on the vulnerabilities of women passengers, cutting the clothing of two of his victims and sexually assaulting them after they had passed out in the back of his cab following nights out in Shoreditch.

“The strong prosecution case that led to the late guilty pleas showed there could have been no question of these women consenting to any sexual activity as Hussain initially claimed.

“We are grateful to these brave women for having the courage to come forward and glad these admissions have spared them from any court appearances.”

Hussain is due to be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on July 10.

