Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A sex predator who targeted female joggers in Hackney Marshes is facing a lengthy jail sentence.

Peter Fabiyi, 33 of no fixed abode was convicted of attempted rape and attempted sexual assault on Friday, January 13. He also pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent during the week-long trial at Wood Green Crown Court.

The court heard at about 10am on July 15, 2015 Fabiyi tried to attack a 33-year-old woman while she was jogging in Hackney Marshes.

He jumped out of a bush with his arms outstretched and pursued her but the woman, fearing for her life, was able to escape and run away. She immediately reported the incident to the police.

Just minutes later Fabiyi turned his attention to a second woman, aged 23, who was also jogging in Hackney Marshes.

She was punched reåçpeatedly in the back of the head and face by Fabiyi with incredible force causing fractures to her cheek bone and jaw.

The victim tried to fight back against 6ft2in Fabiyi but he proved too strong and she fell to the floor. He then ripped off the woman’s jogging shorts and attempted to rape her.

Fabiyi fled the scene and left his victim covered in blood on the floor.

Officers forensically linked Fabiyi to the scene and he was arrested on November 10, 2015 and charged.

He is due be sentenced at the Wood Green Crown Court on Friday, 10 February.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Whellems, from the Met’s Homicide and Major Crime Command, said: “This was a violent and cowardly attack at the hands of dangerous sexual predator which has left two women petrified and scarred.

"Fabiyi’s actions and were despicable so I have to praise the victim’s courage for giving evidence which has led to his conviction - I hope he is handed a sentence which will see an extremely dangerous man in prison for a lengthy term.”

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook