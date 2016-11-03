Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Service men and women, veterans and celebrities have all joined forces for The Royal British Legion’s London Poppy Day in Canary Wharf.

Uniformed personnel from the Royal Navy, Army and Royal Air Force have been stationed throughout the estate on Thursday, November 3 collecting donations and drumming up support for the event. It is the largest and most ambitious one-day street collecting event of its kind and runs across the capital.

Activities included marines abseiling down 40 Bank Street and military bands performing in Jubilee Place.

Commuters and office workers passing through Canary Wharf tube station have been listening to famous voices, who took over the announcements to encourage Londoners to give generously.

Stephen Fry could be heard at Canary Wharf, while Olympian Jessica Ennis-Hill could be heard at North Greenwich and Stratford. Other celebrities taking part included Michael Palin and Barbara Windsor.

Director of fundraising at The Royal British Legion Claire Rowcliffe said: “London Poppy Day wouldn’t be what it is without the people behind it. What started with 10 people in 2006 has undoubtedly grown in size but it’s still the thousands of individuals behind it that make it what it is today.”

TfL has partnered with the Legion for the event and in total thousands of personnel have been collecting at 45 stations on the Underground, with a special collection taking place on-board a Circle line train from Westminster to Edgware Road and ten London buses wrapped in the Poppy Livery.

(Photo: Alan Barnes Photography)

London transport has been connected to Remembrance Sunday since 1920 when bus staff were given the right to march alongside the armed forces by King George V, in recognition of the services of the men who drove buses to the front line in France and Belgium from 1914-1918.

London’s Transport Commissioner Mike Brown MVO said: “We have always been proud of our relationship with the armed forces and The Royal British Legion.

“Our continued effort to promote London Poppy Day is just one way of saying thank you for the sacrifices that servicemen and women have made over the years.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the support of so many famous faces, as well as from our bus operators and station staff, in helping us promote this cause over the years, and we really hope these special announcements encourage people to give generously.”

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook