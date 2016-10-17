Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives investigating the murder of Jordan Bari in Bethnal Green have charged a second man.

The 20-year-old is believed to have been gunned down as he answered the door of a flat on Florida Street on Monday, October 3.

London Ambulance Service and police officers attended the scene at about 8pm but the Stratford resident was pronounced dead at 8.45pm.

Bethnal Green murder victim named as Jordan Bari from Stratford

Officers from the Homicide And Major Crime Command have yet to confirm a motive for the killing but have arrested and charged two men.

Abdallah Salaheedin, 28, of Spring Gardens, N5 was charged on Friday, October 14 with murder and possession of a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence. He appeared in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 15 October.

Bobby Lawrence, 21, of Canonbury Street, N1, was charged on Thursday, October 13, with murder and possession of a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence. He appeared in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 14 October. He was remanded to appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, October 18.

Two men aged 29 and 21 were arrested at the scene in connection with Jordan’s death but were subsequently released with no further action.

Any witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact the incident room on 020 8345 3734.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

