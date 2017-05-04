Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A second man has been charged with fatally stabbing Keith Sinclair in Bow Common Lane.

Peter Totton, 19, of no fixed address, was charged with murder and grievous bodily harm on Wednesday, May 3, after being arrested the day before.

He has been remanded in custody to appear before Redbridge Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, May 4.

Police were called to reports of an injured man in Bow Common Lane at around 11.20pm on Sunday, April 21.

Officers found a 54-year-old man who had been stabbed and suffered a head injury. Before he was taken to hospital, he told police another man was seriously injured at a nearby property.

Inside a flat, police found 60-year-old Keith Sinclair suffering from stab injuries. Although police administered first aid until the London Ambulance Service arrived, Keith was pronounced dead at the scene at 12.06am.

Another man, Patrick Dunn, 24, also of no fixed address, was charged with murder and grievous bodily harm on Friday, April 28.

Dunn appeared at the Old Bailey on Wednesday, May 3, and has been remanded in custody with a trial expected to begin in October.

A 41-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday, April 27 and has been bailed pending further enquiries.

