Plans to build a bridge over the River Thames between Canada Water and the Isle of Dogs are progressing, as Transport for London (TfL) prepares to find a contractor for the scheme.

The Rotherhithe Bridge is set to be a river crossing for pedestrians and cyclists, linking with existing cycle routes and providing an alternative to the Jubilee line for those travelling to and from Canary Wharf.

According to construction magazine Building , the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan told the Greater London Assembly last week that the project was progressing, and said TfL would begin searching for a contractor to build the bridge in the autumn.

He also revealed that consultant Arcadis will be working on the design and costing for the new bridge.

The Rotherhithe Bridge was first suggested in 2013 by reForm Architects and engineers Elliot Wood , who drew up a design proposal and costings.

The proposed bridge would run from Durand’s Wharf near Canada Water to a site owned by JP Morgan on the Isle of Dogs. The design allows the bridge to lift in order to allow tall ships to pass, and is estimated to cost between £88m and £100m.

A website promoting the proposal , and run by the firms, says: “The Rotherhithe Bridge opens a new chapter in the life of the River Thames and London.

"Our proposed pedestrian and cycle bridge will connect south east London to the Docklands peninsular and make sustainable transport a life changing option for thousands of commuters.”

However, Mr Khan said he was aware of “an existing design which is a number of years old” and added that “there may now be innovations which are quicker, cheaper and higher quality.”

He also confirmed that a consultation on the preferred option for the Rotherhithe Bridge would take place in early 2018, with the aim of completing the crossing by 2020 or 2021.

