The Mayor Of London has warned about the impact of further police cuts in the capital as the third London Bridge attacker has been named.

Sadiq Khan told the BBC that further cuts to the Metropolitan Police were “not sustainable”, and said: “There is no doubt fewer police officers mean we are in more danger.”

Between September 2010 and September 2016, police workforce numbers in England and Wales fell by 18,991, or 13%. The Mayor has warned that, under the current Government plans, the Met faces making savings of £400million in the next few years.

However, the former Mayor Of London, Boris Johnson has argued that police numbers “remained high” and the Met was operating in a more effective way.

The current incumbent’s criticism of cuts comes as the third London Bridge attacker has been named as 22-year-old Youssef Zaghba, after he was identified by Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera .

The Met has confirmed that Zaghba, an Italian national of Moroccan descent who lived in east London, carried out that attack.

The other two attackers had already been named as Pakistan-born British citizen Khuram Butt, 27, and Rachid Radouane, 30, who had claimed to be both Moroccan and Libyan. Both Butt and Radouane lived in Barking.

The Guardian reported that Butt worked as a trainee customer services assistant on the London Underground for six months last year, where he was headquarted at London Bridge station and also spent time working at Canada Water and Westminster stations.

Seven people were killed and 48 injured in the attack on Saturday, June 3, which began when three men drove a white van into pedestrians on London Bridge shortly before 10pm.

The van crashed near to the Barrowboy And Banker pub, before the men ran to Borough Market with knives and began stabbing people, targeting pubs and restaurants. All three were shot dead by police within eight minutes of the first call to emergency services.

Twelve people arrested in Barking since the attack have been released without charge. Enquiries are ongoing into a 27-year-old man who was arrested in Barking under the Terrorism Act at 8am on Tuesday, June 6.

Members of the East London Mosque have said they will not carry out the traditional Islamic funeral prayer for the dead terrorists.

A minute’s silence was held around the UK at 11am on Tuesday, June 6, as a mark of respect for those affected by the attack.

Thousands of Londoners attended a vigil to honour their memory outside City Hall on Monday, June 5, with floral tributes laid as a mark of respect.

