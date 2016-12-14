Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two skyscrapers that will be the tallest buildings in The City have been approved by the Mayor Of London Sadiq Khan.

The developments at 1 Undershaft, known as The Trellis, and 22 Bishopsgate, the site of the doomed Pinnacle, received permission from the Labour mayor after developers agreed to include free public viewing galleries in their buildings.

The Trellis, which received consent by the City Of London Corporation last month, will measure 73 storeys and at 305m would be only 4.6m shorter than The Shard.

The 59 storey tower at 22 Bishopsgate will be the second tallest after The Trellis, measuring at 255m.

It ends the difficult planning process for the Pinnacle, also known as Helter Skelter, which dates back to 2001.

Work ended on the partially built skyscraper in January 2012 when funding ran out when it reached nine storeys.

Mr Khan said: “These two projects represent a significant investment in the heart of London’s economy and are a clear sign that the capital is open for business. They will be highly visible signs of London’s enduring appeal as a place to invest.

“These new landmark buildings will offer world-class offices and it’s great news that the development of the site at 22 Bishopsgate can now proceed as this has lain unused for almost five years.

“What’s more, Londoners and visitors alike should have the opportunity to take in the views from the upper reaches of these new buildings, for free, and I’m really pleased we have been able to secure this as part of the plans.”

The developers will also make a £6million contribution to affordable housing and £14million towards Crossrail.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook