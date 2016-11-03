Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

East London detectives have issued a photo of a man they want to speak to about the theft of a £24,000 Rolex in Shoreditch.

The owner alerted the police after he was robbed of the 24 carat watch at the Shoreditch House members club in Ebor Street.

The victim – a 31-year-old man –was threatened and assaulted and had the watch taken from his wrist on the evening of September 11.

The suspect then ran out of the building towards Bethnal Green Road.

The suspect is described as a black man with short hair, 5ft 11ins tall in his late 20s wearing a grey hooded top, light jeans, light brown shoes and a light brown satchel.

PC Scott Stark, the officer in the case for Hackney CID, said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who may recognise the man shown in the footage or the still released, or anyone who witnessed the incident.”

Anyone that can assist the investigation is asked to contact Hackney CID via 101. To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.