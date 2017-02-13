Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A violent robber who targeted three south-east London bookmakers in four months has been jailed for 10 years.

Lomanga Mote, 31, of no fixed address, was arrested in May last year after Flying Squad officers identified him through CCTV images.

His spree began seven months earlier in October 2015 when Mote was playing on the fixed odds betting terminals in Jennings Bookmakers in Charlton in the early evening.

He called for assistance over claims the machine had swallowed his money and when a member of staff came from behind the counter, Mote grabbed her and assaulted her before stealing £376 from the till.

He used the same method at Ladbrokes in Greenwich two months later only this time he used a screwdriver as a weapon and threatened to kill the assistant. He made off with £273.

On January 29, 2016, he made one last attempt, at Jennings Bookmakers in Woolwich but employees became suspicious and he fled empty-handed.

He pleaded guilty at Snaresbrook Crown Court to two counts of robbery and one of attempted robbery.

No remorse

Det Con Dave Crewe, of the Met’s Flying Squad, said: “Mote has shown no remorse for his actions in any of the offences. He forced his way into secure staff areas and carried out unprovoked attacks on the employees in the bookmakers.

“Mote is a violent offender who carried out a number of crimes in a short space of time. The sentence handed to him by the court means he is now behind bars for a substantial period of time.”

Mote was also charged with another count of robbery at a bookmakers in Greenwich on January 23, 2016. This count was ordered to lie on file.