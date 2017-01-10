Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A rapper who imprisoned a woman in his Beckton flat while he raped, brutally beat and tortured her with a burning iron has been jailed for a total of 23 years.

Courtney Hutchinson, 32, from Brixton, attacked the 20-year-old after she drove to a flat he used in Inverness Mews, near London City Airport, on February 5.

Hutchinson - also known as rapper DVS and as 1ARDA on social media - immediately began his violent attack, using levels of callousness and danger that police said are “rarely seen”.

He kept her imprisoned at the flat naked for three days subjecting her to a series of brutal assaults, filming her and telling her she was going to die.

He raped her and pressed a heated iron onto her bare skin and demanded she burn herself on the face as she pleaded with him to stop. He later forced her into a hot shower and stamped on her burns.

He pushed the legs of a chair into her stomach, dragged her around the flat by her hair and whipped her repeatedly with a phone charger cable.

Hutchinson told the victim she needed to be punished and made her put her hands behind her back while he punched her in the face and throat.

He also forced her to state on camera that she was a bad person and said to call her mother and say goodbye, counting down the hours until she died.

The force of his attack left the woman with 40 injuries, including a fractured eye socket, broken nose, dislocated shoulder, stab wound to the hand and severe burns.

Believing he would kill her, the victim finally saw an opportunity to escape, and fled naked into the street. Hutchinson, also naked, ran after her, saying “I have got you now.”

A member of the public came to her aid and police were called.

The victim was taken to the Royal London Hospital and continues to receive treatment for the injuries Hutchinson inflicted.

Hutchinson was arrested on Wednesday, February 10.

He pleaded guilty to rape and false imprisonment on the second day of his trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court. He was sentenced on Monday, January 9 to 23 years behind bars and will remain on the sex offenders register for life.

The sentence also included a charge of GBH for a separate incident where he threw a plate at the woman, causing facial injuries.

Detective Sergeant Jimi Tele, from Newham police, said: “I would like to praise the bravery and determination of the victim of this truly harrowing ordeal. Her resoluteness in coming forward and working with the police in securing the imprisonment of a truly dangerous offender is worthy of the highest recognition.

“Courtney Hutchinson subjected his victim to the most shocking and repeated levels of violence. It was her determination, in company with the skill of the investigation team, that allowed the full severity of the attack to be revealed and that ultimately led to Hutchinson’s arrest and conviction.

“The level of violence he inflicted was so severe it demonstrated his total disregard for the victim as a human being, subjecting her to levels of callousness and danger that are rarely seen. The evidence against him was overwhelming but the fact that he decided to plead guilty, removing further ordeal for the victim, can only be welcomed.

“The victim and the public can be safe in knowing that Hutchinson no longer poses a risk to them as he begins a significant term of imprisonment.

“Finally, I would like to add that the Metropolitan Police Service is committed to pursuing those who commit violence and particularly those most dangerous offenders. I am conscious that there may be others who have suffered similar violence, whether at the hands of this offender or another, and I would urge them to approach the police.”

Anyone who may have been a victim, is asked to contact police on 101 or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

