A man who dragged a 16-year-old girl off a street in Stratford and raped her has been jailed.

Khurram Rehman stopped his car next to his victim as she walked along East Road.

He got out and although initially friendly he then grabbed hold of her wrists, threatening to stab her if she made any noise and demanded she get into his car.

She tried to escape but he forced her into the vehicle and drove to a car park off Elmgreen Close.

He subjected the teenager to a prolonged, serious sexual assault in the back of the vehicle. Throughout the ordeal she begged him to stop but he refused and continued with his threats to stab her.

He then demanded her phone number and warned her not to call anyone or tell anyone. He threw her out of the vehicle tossing a £10 at her as he drove away from the scene.

The victim immediately reported the attack on Sunday, July 3 to police. While she was in he care of detectives Rehman made repeated efforts to contact and intimidate her.

He was identified through forensic enquiries and arrested and charged in July 2016.

The 29-year-old, of Richmond Street, Plaistow was convicted of kidnap and three counts of rape in December following a six-day trial.

The Newham pervert was sentenced on Friday 3 March, at Snaresbrook Crown Court to 21 years behind bars.

DC Spencer Thomas of the Met’s Sexual Offences, Exploitation and Child Abuse Command, said:“Khurram Rehman is a very dangerous man who kidnapped and raped a girl he pulled off the street.

"He poses a significant risk to women and I am pleased that today he has received this custodial sentence. The police have a responsibility to protect the public from this kind of individual.

“I would like to pay tribute to the victim who had the courage to quickly report this distressing assault to police, and attend court to give evidence against Rehman.

"I hope that today’s sentence gives the victim and her family a measure of comfort and closure.”

