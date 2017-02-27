Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Passengers have been given a sneak peek behind the hoardings at London Bridge where the £1billion redevelopment is under way and likely to cause travel disruption over Easter.

There will be no Southeastern trains to or from Charing Cross, Waterloo East and London Bridge on April 14-15 April and no trains to or from Cannon Street between April 14-17 April.

There will also be no Southeastern trains at Deptford, Greenwich, Maze Hill or Westcombe Park over the four-day weekend, which will affect travel to the Tall Ships Royal Greenwich (April 13-16).

Network Rail and the train operators which use London Bridge came under fire in the early days of the upgrade when poor communication and frequent disruption triggered a rise in complaints.

'It has been tough'

Network Rail’s Andrew Hutton said: “As the redevelopment of London Bridge leaps towards completion, I would like to thank passengers for their patience. We understand that it has been tough and urge passengers to plan ahead throughout 2017, while we work round-the-clock.”

Southeastern’s Ellie Burrows said: “The work being done at London Bridge has been, and continues to be, hard on our passengers, but we are confident it will be worth it.

“We urge our passengers to plan ahead and to make alternative arrangements during the planned engineering work happening during Easter and the May bank holidays, and during August and December, when working days will be significantly affected by closures.”

Thameslink Programme

(Photo: Network Rail)

The Thameslink Programme is transforming north-south travel through London. When complete in 2018 it will give passengers:

New longer and more spacious trains running every two to three minutes through central London in the peak.

Improved connections and better options to more destinations on an expanded Thameslink network including Cambridge and Peterborough.

More robust tracks and state-of-the art signalling and more reliable trains.

Rebuilt stations at Blackfriars and London Bridge.

London Bridge facts