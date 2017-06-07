Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh will visit Poplar to mark 100 years since a primary school was bombed during the First World War.

18 children died when the Upper North Street School was bombed on June 13, 1917, when a German air-raid aiming to destroy the West India and Millwall docks missed its target.

The bomb crashed through the roof and two floors of classrooms before exploding on the ground floor, where the infant classes were held.

A funeral procession held for the children a week later saw over 600 wreaths sent by members of the public and thousands of people lining the streets, and a personal message from King George and Queen Mary was read out at the service at Poplar Parish Church.

A memorial service to mark the centenary of the tragedy will be attended by Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh and descendants of families who lost loved ones in the bombing at the All Saints parish church in Poplar on Thursday, June 15.

The royal couple will then visit Mayflower Primary School, which was built on the site of the Upper North Street School.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook