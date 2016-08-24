Pub thug beats man unconscious in Stratford

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

A thug who beat a man unconscious outside a Stratford pub is being hunted by police.

The 41-year-old victim was found by London Ambulance Service staff and police outside The Goose in Broadway passed out with cuts to his head.

Officers were called to the scene at 10pm on Monday, July 11 and detectives from Newham are now investigating the assault.

The suspected attacker

CCTV enquiries identified a suspect outside the pub matching the description given by the victim. Police have issues footage of him and appealed for information.

He is described as a white man in his 30s with short brown hair wearing a plain dark blue T-shirt, grey trousers and white shoes.

Contact officers on 101 or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

