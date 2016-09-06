Login Register
Protesters stop flights in London City Airport runway sit-in

Black Lives Matter activists complain about climate change and the use of planes to deport black immigrants

BLMUK
Protesters on the runway at London City Airport

Flights at London City Airport have been disrupted after the Black Lives Matter campaign group gained access to the runway.

Met Police were called at 5.40am on Tuesday (September 6) and patrol cars and officers made their way on to the Tarmac at the Docklands hub trying to resolve the protest, with nine protesters huddled together clutching banners.

The airport said inbound flights were being diverted and it hoped to “resume operations as soon as possible”.

A Met Police spokesman said: "They have erected a tripod and have locked themselves together.

"Officers are currently on scene and are negotiating with them. We are awaiting the arrival of specialist resources that are able to 'unlock' the protesters. No arrests have been made at this stage."

The protest is a carbon copy of the assault on Heathrow airport where travellers were disrupted on August 5 by a cordon of blocking roads with banners and their own bodies.

BLMUK
Police and Black Lives Matter protesters at London City Airport

Black Lives Matter UK tweeted: “Activists in support of BLMUK #Shutdown London City Airport to protest the UK’s environmental impact on black people.”

In a further post, it said: “At London City Airport a small elite is able to fly, in 2016 alone 3,176 migrants have died or gone missing in the Mediterranean #Shutdown.”

In a statement, the group said: "Recently London City Airport was given approval to expand its capacity, a move that consigns the local community in Newham to further deterioration of their environment. Seven out of 10 of the countries most affected by climate change are in sub-Saharan Africa."

It also references "charter flights" to "remove black people from the country based on their immigration status".

A London City Airport spokesperson added: “The runway is currently closed due to protesters on site. We apologise to passengers for any inconvenience to their journey.”

Black Lives Matter UK has taken its inspiration from a similar movement in the US which has arisen from the number of black people shot and killed by police. In the UK, it has taken on a number of causes and targeted operations aimed at causing maximum disruption, regardless of their link to the root cause.

