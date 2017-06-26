Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An investigation continues into how a young father died after being detained by police in Newham.

Officials have urged the public to not draw their own conclusions after rumours began circulating into what caused his death.

Protesters clashed with police on Sunday, June 25 outside Forest Gate police station.

They claim Edir Frederico Da Costa was “brutally beaten” by Met Police officers after being stopped in Tollgate Road in Newham on Thursday, June 15.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) is investigating the death of the 25-year-old who died in hospital died on Wednesday, June 21.

It said a preliminary post mortem found Mr Da Costa did not suffer a broken neck, or any other spinal injury during his interaction with the police.

It is still looking into the cause of death and the use of force in the incident.

In a statement it said: “We are releasing this information now out of concern at the rapid spread of false and potentially inflammatory information. Our robust and independent investigation will seek to explain the circumstances around Mr Da Costa’s death. In the meantime, false information could have very dangerous consequences, so please don’t share it.”

Newham borough commander Chief Superintendent Ian Larnder also urged people not to draw their own conclusions.

He tried to calm tensions on Sunday, reports the BBC , when protesters threw bricks and lit fires outside Stratford bus station and Forest Gate police station.

Six police officers were injured in the incident, with four taken to hospital.

Chief Superintendent Larnder said: “I would like to express my deepest sympathies to Edir’s family and friends at what must be an extremely difficult time for them. Whatever the circumstances, the death of a young man and father is always a tragedy and my condolences go out to his loved-ones.

“All police officers are fully aware that they will be asked to account for their actions - officers are not exempt from the law and we would not wish to be.

“I know that Edir’s family, friends and the wider community want answers, but it is important that the investigation is allowed to take place to establish the full facts of what happened before any conclusions are made.”

Four people have been arrested in relation to the protest, one on suspicion of disorder offences and three on suspicion of arson and criminal damage.

They have all been taken to east London police stations where they remain in custody.

A Gofundme page JusticeForEdson set up set up in Mr Da Costa’s name has so far raised more than £4,600.

