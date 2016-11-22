Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than two years ago the Government committed to a £310million investment in bringing forward 15,000 new homes located at Ebbsfleet Garden Village. Currently the GLA and Tower Hamlets are in discussion over their exact housing targets for the Isle Of Dogs and South Poplar.

Currently there are already 19,000 potential new homes in this area with existing planning consent.

It is understood the current discussions will see an additional 50,000 new homes in this already densely populated area, which has serious infrastructure problems.

In the past two weeks rush-hour car break-downs on the Isle Of Dogs have caused massive traffic jams and delays.

The DLR is stretched to capacity and the (welcomed) increased bus services are thought to be one of the causes of damage to water mains resulting in ongoing flooded roads on the Island.

The only way this number of new homes can be delivered in this confined space will be even more very tall buildings.

Figures gleaned from the emerging Local Plan indicate more than a billion pounds of new infrastructure will be required for this scale of development and that there is currently a £640million gap between what is required and what can be raised by current levies.

Where are the schools, improved transport and health facilities in all of this?

Residents need to know what is planned and what essential facilities will be provided for existing and new residents.

Confidential chats between political allies at Mulberry Place and City Hall are not enough for those who live and work here.

Peter Golds is Conservative councillor for Island Gardens

