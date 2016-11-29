Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new 5,000-capacity cultural, music and arts venue at the Printworks in Canada Water could open as early as January 2017.

The owners of the former newspaper printing factory by Surrey Quays Road are hoping to use the site to provide a nightclub and offer arts, fashion, film, food, immersive theatre and dance.

If planning permission is received, the venue would consist of six different event spaces located on multiple levels, while retaining much of the printing facility’s original layout.

The venue has already been used to host Secret Cinema screenings of Star Wars and 28 Days Later.

The music programme is being overseen by London promoter LWE, which puts on large scale events at a number of locations around the capital including at Tobacco Dock.

LWE will work with Broadwick Live, The Vibration Group, which will operate the venue, and British Live, which leases the Printworks and is overseeing the redevelopment of the wider Canada Water area.

In an interview with Resident Advisor, a spokesman for LWE said: “As soon as we stepped through the doors we knew this had all the markings of something very special indeed.

“As a multi-use space the plan is to curate a vibrant spectrum of cultural events. Printworks’ next new chapter will see some truly unique events, including plans for a mini jazz season, a classical music programme alongside markets, vintage fairs, food festivals and Cartel, a new car show concept to hit London next autumn, plus the launch of a new in-house series of music events starting in February 2017.”

The planning application has been submitted to Southwark Council and seeks a five-year temporary permission to change the use of the building from a printworks to a cultural, music and arts venue.

Southwark Council is yet to make a decision and a committee date has not been set.

