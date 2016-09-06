Prince Charles set to reopen Shadwell Fire Station

Prince Charles is set to reopen Shadwell Fire Station in celebration of London Fire Brigade’s 150th anniversary .

The Prince Of Wales will attend the ceremony at Cable Street on Wednesday, September 7, where he will officially open the station before watching a fire drill, taking a tour of the building and meeting firefighters, officers, cadets, schoolchildren and Sherlock the fire investigation dog.

A certificate of commendation will be presented to eight firefighters in recognition of their life-saving actions at the scene of a serious fire in Walthamstow in April 2015.

The crews quickly extinguished the fire, rescued a man from inside the flat and gave him first aid.

The Prince will also hand the keys of a decommissioned fire engine over to the High Commissioner Of Malta, who will be sending it to the island of Gozo for use by a team of volunteer firefighters.

The official opening forms part of a year-long programme of events aimed at celebrating the Brigade’s history and looking to its future.

Also present at the event will be curators from the London Fire Brigade museum, who will be on hand to teach the schoolchildren about the history of fire in the capital.

The curators will host a series of school sessions focussing on the history of London firefighting in the coming weeks.

