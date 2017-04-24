Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Towie star Ferne McCann said she is pregnant with Arthur Collins’ baby but has broken off their romance after he was charge in connection with an ‘acid attack’ at a Hackney nightclub.

Arthur, 24, of Broxbourne in Hertfordshire is due to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Monday, April 24.

He has been charged with 14 counts of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and one count of throwing corrosive fluid on a person with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Ferne’s spokesperson said the television star is “grateful” for the support she’s received over the past week and will do “all she can to have a happy and healthy child” as a single parent, reports the Mirror .

She said she does not recognise her ex-boyfriend from the events of the last week and her thoughts are with the victims.

Arthur is the second man charged in connection with the attack at Mangle in Dalston which left 20 people injured.

Andre Phoenix , 21, was charged on Saturday, April 22 with seven counts of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

He is due to appear at the same court on the same date,

A 33-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man arrested in connection with the attack on Easter Monday were later released from custody.

The investigation by Hackney Borough CID continues.

Anyone with information should call detectives from Hackney CID via 101 or via Twitter @MetCC or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

