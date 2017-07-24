Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A “predatory paedophile” from Poplar has been sentenced to more than 18 years in prison after he admitted raping and sexually abusing a young girl.

Sydney Mimer, 69, of Oban Street, abused the girl when she was between the ages of seven and nine at a house in Poplar and in a vehicle that he owned.

The sexual attacks began in 2006. The victim told her mother what had happened to her a decade later in March 2016, when she was in her late teens.

Mimer was arrested on April 1, 2016, and refused to answer any questions put to him by detectives from the sexual offences, exploitation and child abuse command. He was charged in December 2016.

The jury was directed to find Mimer guilty of two counts of raping a child under 13, one count of sexual activity with a child under 13 and two counts of causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity after he pleaded guilty to the offences mid-trial on Wednesday, June 21.

Another charge of sexual activity with a child under 13 was not proceeded with.

Mimer was sentenced to 18 years and two months in prison at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Monday, July 24.

Detective Constable Neil Golding said: “Mimer is a predatory paedophile who carried out a sustained campaign of sexual abuse against a young girl.

“The calculated manner in which he carried out this abuse indicates he may have carried out other offences and I would appeal to anyone who has been targeted by him to come forward and speak to police.

“His actions have had a devastating impact on the girl’s life and I can only hope that seeing him jailed for a significant period of time can give her some form of closure and allow her to move on with her life.”

